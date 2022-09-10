DEAR JEFF: My grandfather died in another state, but he owned some land in Texas that was left to me. The attorney tells me I will have to probate his will in Texas also in order to get the property. Is that right? Thanks, “Landowner”
Dear “Landowner”: Assuming the will was already probated in the state where your grandfather resided, you will need to have an ancillary probate performed in Texas in order to transfer the Texas real estate.
