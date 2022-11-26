DEAR JEFF: I had a relative who died last year. He had told me that he left some items to me in his will, but the immediate family has not filed the will for probate. Is there a way that I can file for probate? I do not have a copy of the will? Thanks, “It’s What He Wanted”
Dear “What He Wanted”: Even though you do not have a copy of the will in your possession, you can petition the court for a court-supervised probate of the estate (called a dependent administration).
