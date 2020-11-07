Hey Taylor: Is there a good way to do a quick wire transfer? I recently had to send my brother a few hundred dollars and paid a lot in fees. Wondering if there’s a better way to do it. — Terrence
Hey Terrence: It all depends on the institutions you and your brother have access to. Some options work well; others try to take you for all your worth. I’ll list a few options and hopefully something will make sense for you going forward.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.