Dear Jeff: My son is now 2 years old. When he was born, I did not list a father on his birth certificate, although I am certain of who the father is. Can I now have the birth certificate changed without involving the father? Thanks, “Looking Back”
Dear “Looking Back”: No, you cannot unilaterally have the birth certificate changed. You will need to file a paternity lawsuit, naming the potential father as the respondent. If he is in agreement, or a paternity test establishes that he is the father, then an agreed order can be entered with the court.
Once the order has been entered (whether through agreement or otherwise), then the birth certificate can be legally changed.
The paternity order will add various rights and duties for the father, which may include visitation as well as child support requirements.
Dear Jeff: Can a United States citizen be deported? Signed, “Just Curious”
Dear “Curious”: United States citizenship includes certain rights, one of which is that a citizen cannot be deported.
