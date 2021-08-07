DEAR JEFF: I know you’ve answered this before, but I think it recently changed. What is the maximum amount of money I can try to recover in small claims court? Thanks, “Small Claims.”

Dear “Small Claims”: Effective September 2020, the maximum amount recoverable in small claims court is $20,000, exclusive of interest and costs.

