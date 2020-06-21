DEAR JEFF: I bought a used car, and have now changed my mind. When I tried to take it back to the car dealer, they told me the deal has been made, and they won’t refund my money. I thought I had three days to change my mind — isn’t that right? Thanks, “Buyer’s Remorse”
Dear “Buyer’s Remorse”: The so-called “Three Day Rule” is often misunderstood. It actually only applies to certain consumer transactions that are entered into away from a place of business. Usually, these types of purchases involve telemarketing or door-to-door sales. In those situations, an installment agreement entered into can be rescinded within three business days from the date of purchase. The three day rule typically does not apply to used car purchases.
DEAR JEFF: I am about to open a business, and some friends have told me I am required to accept cash. I would prefer to not take cash for safety reasons. Does the law require that I accept it? Thanks, “Check or Money Order”
Dear “Check or Money Order”: Under the Coinage Act of 1965, “United States coins and currency are legal tender for all debts, public charges, taxes, and dues." This has not been interpreted, however, as requiring a private business or person to accept coins or currency for payment of goods or services. Private businesses are free to develop their own policies on whether or not to accept cash, or can limit the types of cash accepted (for example, not accepting bills larger than $20).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.