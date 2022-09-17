Hey Taylor: I got a credit card offer in the mail that seems really good. Low spending limit but the interest rate is good and I get cash back. So… what’s the catch? Should I be suspicious?
Hey Tommy: I think a dose of suspicion is always healthy when it comes to credit card companies. Their one big goal is to have you pay too much in interest. With that in mind, as long as you check your blindspots, there is such a thing as a credit card worth having.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
