Southside Bank recently made an additional donation to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education to assist the organization’s application for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas’ partnership grant program.
The Federal Home Loan Bank recently expanded its partnership grant program to provide $2.3 million in funds and a 5:1 match of member contributions to provide grants up to $30,000 to support community-based organizations that are involved in affordable housing and/or stimulating small business development or providing small business technical support. FHLB will use a lottery system to select the recipients of the partnership grants.
Codie Jenkins, Southeast Texas market president, said Southside is proud to support the work and efforts the Legacy Institute.
“This organization is doing great things in North Lufkin, and we are pleased to be able to help them as they apply for the FHLB program,” Jenkins said. “We made the additional donation so the Legacy Institute, if selected, could receive additional grant money.”
Joseph Ceasar, founder and executive director of Legacy Institute, said he is proud Southside Bank supports the mission of the organization.
“To have Southside Bank provide additional funds in support of our application means a great deal to our team at LIFE,” Ceasar said. “Southside understands that helping families, small businesses and students in North Lufkin with financial education only serves to improve the stability of our entire community, and we are proud to have them as a partner.”
———
The Stephen F. Austin State University Rusche College of Business recently secured a corporate partnership with Mustang Machinery Company, Ltd., a company that sells and rents construction equipment and engines and operates under the name Mustang Cat.
The partnership allows Mustang Cat the opportunity for exclusive access to branding and recruiting possibilities within the College of Business. It also provides students within the college a platform to increase their network while pursuing job and internship opportunities. Details of the partnership include corporate branding, signage, class visits, student prospecting for jobs and internships and more.
Timothy Bisping, dean of the College of Business, said partnerships like the one with Mustang Cat provide another avenue for students to succeed.
“Partnering with Mustang Cat allows more opportunities for our students to expand their professional skills and explore career options,” Bisping said. “Our goal is to provide a real-world business environment for our students, grow programs and continue to offer as many opportunities for our students as possible.”
Mustang Cat joins Hajoca, Kohl’s and Fastenal on the list of College of Business corporate partners. For more information, contact Bisping at 468-3101 or bispingto@sfasu.edu.
