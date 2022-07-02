Hey Taylor: My husband and I are trying to figure out some savings goals for the future and don’t really know where to start. House, retirement, new car, rainy day fund, etc. Any guidance? — Marie
Hey Marie: Love this question. As one half of ‘‘The Money Couple,’’ helping married people figure out how to live their best financial lives is a big part of the work I do with my wife. While everyone has a different situation and different needs, there are some universal steps we can all take.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.