Lockheed Martin Corp. recently made a $210,000 donation to the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America.

“Lockheed Martin proudly supports Wreaths Across America and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Meagan Campion, Lockheed Martin director, social impact. “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, so this gesture is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.”