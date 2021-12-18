Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Lockheed Martin Corp. recently made a $210,000 donation to the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America.
“Lockheed Martin proudly supports Wreaths Across America and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Meagan Campion, Lockheed Martin director, social impact. “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, so this gesture is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.”
