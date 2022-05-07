Hi Taylor: How do I talk about (or avoid talking about) money with my in-laws? My husband’s parents have a lot of money and I come from a very working-class family. I almost have anxiety attacks whenever we visit my in-laws because I feel like such a fish out of water. Any advice? — Arden
Hey Arden: Sorry to hear about this situation. I come from humble beginnings myself and definitely remember that fish-out-of-water sensation. It’s really hard to feel like you’re of a different class than those around you, especially when it’s family.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
