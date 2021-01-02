DEAR JEFF: My mother died several years ago, and I have never done anything with her estate. My father had already passed, and I am an only child, so there is nobody else but me. I was named as the executor of her Last Will and Testament. How long do I have to file it and go through probate? “Getting Around To It”
Dear “Getting Around To It”: Generally, a will must be submitted for probate within four years from the date of death. If you are already past that date, it is possible the will could still be admitted as a Muniment of Title, under certain circumstances.
