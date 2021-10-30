Hi Taylor: My husband and I are expecting a baby in May and while we’re both very excited, I’m starting to get a little freaked out about all the costs, namely the hospital stay and whatever other practical expenses pop up unexpectedly during the process. Got any calming advice? — Hesley
Hey Hesley: Congratulations. I’m happy you and your husband get to welcome a little bundle of joy into the world. It’s unfortunate that we often have to worry about money during such an exciting time, but that’s how these things go. The good news is you’re planning ahead and that will help you prepare for some of the bills and potentially avoid a few unnecessary payments.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.