DEAR JEFF: I have power of attorney for my mother. She does not seem well to me, and is making some very poor decisions. I believe she needs to be checked into a mental hospital. Will the power of attorney allow me to do this? Thanks, “Doing My Best”
Dear “Doing My Best”: No — the power of attorney does not allow you to assert that sort of control over your mother. You would need a full court ordered guardianship; and, in addition, you would need a specific court order allowing you to admit your mother into a mental hospital. Of course, she can check herself into the facility for an evaluation if she is willing to go.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.
