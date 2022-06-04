Hey Taylor: I’m in high school and have been taking a class on finances. I’m really getting into the concept of investing and wonder when is the right time to start. Is there a certain age when I should start, or just whenever I have a good amount of knowledge? I want to get a part-time job soon so I’ll have money to invest. — Carlos
Hey Carlos: This is a really good question. Knowledge is the most important factor, but age has a little bit to do with it, as well.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.