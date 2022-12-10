Lufkin Daily News publisher Jackie Zimmerman, right, presents a check to Dr. Sid Roberts and Tina Alexander-Sellers of St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for the hospital’s Indigent Cancer Fund. The money is a percentage of ad sales in the October Breast Cancer Awareness special section. The Indigent Care Fund provides assistance to patients for necessities, including gas cards, to help them get to treatment at the Arthur Temple Sr. Regional Cancer Center in Lufkin. Zimmerman said she appreciates all of the businesses that placed ads in the section, helping The Lufkin Daily News donate more than $600 to the fund.
Lufkin McCoy’s Building Supply store manager Tyler Fenley, right, presents a check for $1,500 to Lufkin FFA kids’ projects at the Angelina County Fair. From the left are Brice Davis, McCoy’s assistant store manager; Aidan Ehrlich, Lufkin FFA vice president; Harlen Neal, LHS assistant principal; Kellye Marshall, LHS FFA adviser; Dalton Clary, Lufkin FFA president; and Fenley.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share on the Common shares and Class B Common shares in the capital of the company, payable on Jan. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on Dec. 30.
Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.
