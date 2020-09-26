DEAR JEFF: My brother sometimes stays at my apartment for a week or two at a time. My landlord has told me that this is a violation of my lease, if the brother stays longer than 72 hours. Is this legal? Thanks, “Good Sister.”
Dear “Good Sister”: If you do not have a copy of your lease, ask your landlord to provide one for you. The clause the landlord is referring to is a standard one in Texas residential leases, and is perfectly legal. The clause is designed to prevent persons who do not sign the lease from becoming permanent residents of the building.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.
