DEAR JEFF: I have an employee who causes a lot of problems in my business. She disrupts other employees and acts unstable. Thankfully, she does not have any contact with customers. I would like to terminate her, but am concerned she will sue me. What can I do to protect myself? Signed, “Tired of the Drama”
Dear “Tired of the Drama”: First, Texas is what is known as an “employment at will” state, which means that an employer may terminate an employee for virtually any reason at all, subject to certain limited exceptions (such as age discrimination, race discrimination, filing of a worker’s compensation claim, etc.). In other words, an employee may be fired for any good reason (which is called “for cause”), or for no good reason.
