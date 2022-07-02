Colby C. Davis of Nacogdoches was recognized as the state’s “Young Funeral Professional of the Year” by the Texas Funeral Directors Association at the 136th annual TFDA convention held recently in Galveston. Davis is a third-generation funeral director in his family and has worked several years at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors in Nacogdoches. He has been the location manager and funeral director in charge at Cason Monk-Metcalf since April 2020 and is a graduate of Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Service in Houston. Davis also serves on the TFDA “Emerging Leaders” committee.
Stephanie Williams, a member of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and the chief financial officer for the Tribe’s Naskila Gaming, will serve on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Tribal Advisory Committee.
Williams was appointed to the committee by U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, who is the ranking member on the U.S. House Committee on Ways & Means.
