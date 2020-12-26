Wayne D. Haglund, of the Haglund Law Firm, P.C. of Lufkin, has been recognized as a 2020 Texas Super Lawyer.
Haglund has been selected as a Texas Super Lawyer for 17 consecutive years, having been selected for this recognition every year since 2004.
