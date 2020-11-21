DEAR JEFF: My grandbaby is in the CPS system and is living with a relative. How long do these cases last? I would like for her to be home with her mother by Christmas. Thanks, “Trying My Best”

Dear “Trying My Best”: As a general rule, all CPS cases must be concluded within one year, although under certain circumstances they can be extended for an additional six months.

