DEAR JEFF: I am attempting to buy a tract of land that is landlocked by the current owner’s other property. If we close on the deal, do I automatically get access to the tract? Thanks, “Landlocked.”
Dear “Landlocked”: The Texas Supreme Court has affirmed that parcels of land such as this obtain an “easement by necessity,” which is a right of way or right of access to land which is otherwise inaccessible by a public road.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.