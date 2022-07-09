DEAR JEFF: My will was done about 10 years ago, and I would like to make a very small change to it. The person I named as the executor has died, and I want to name someone else. Do I have to make an entirely new will? Can I just mark through the name and write in a new one? Thanks, “Keep It Simple”
Dear “Keep It Simple”: You can certainly make an entirely new will if you would like, but if the only change you are making is the name of the executor, it is probably easier (and cheaper) to just have a codicil to the will drafted.
