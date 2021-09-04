Hey Taylor: I just read that Bill Gates owns more farmland than anyone else in the United States. Is that true? What does a tech billionaire want farms for? — Chad
Hey Chad: Yes, the article you read speaks the truth. In fact, if you look at lots of millionaire and billionaire investors, you’ll see that they’re buying up farmland as fast as they can. None of them are going to touch the soil they buy, but they understand the value of the asset.
