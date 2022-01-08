DEAR JEFF: I am getting married next weekend. How soon do I have to get a marriage license? Thanks, “Coming Up Fast”
Dear “Coming Up Fast”: Except in limited circumstances, you must obtain a marriage license at least 72 hours before the ceremony.
Updated: January 8, 2022 @ 5:56 am
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
