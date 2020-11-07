Rob Hughes, TFA executive director, right, presents the 2020 TFA Excellence in Wood Design Award to Brad Hardin, president of First United Bank, Fredericksburg, left; and Stacy Harvey, vice president and financial center manager; during the 2020 virtual annual meeting held Oct 28-29, at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin.
Susan Stutts, TFA senior director, presents the 2020 TFA Member Communicator of the Year Award to Rufus Duncan Jr. The award was announced at the virtual annual meeting held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin.
Gensler’s Taylor Coleman, AIA associate; and Kaylan Betten, AIA associate; receive the 2020 TFA Excellence in Wood Design Award for their design of the First United Bank, Fredericksburg, during the 2020 virtual annual meeting held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin. The bank is the first full mass timber construction project completed in Texas, the first retail mass timber structure in the state and the first in the nation to use southern yellow pine cross laminated timber panels.
John Warner, urban district forester for Texas A&M Forest Service, left, receives the Project Learning Tree Outstanding Forestry Educator Award presented by Ted Stevens, TFA education director, during Texas Forestry Association’s virtual annual convention held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin. During his tenure, Warner has piloted new programs and partnered with hundreds of groups, organizations and nonprofits and attained grants, donations and in-kind services totaling more than $1.5 million.
Aimee Aubin, left, Austin’s conservation program director; and April Rose, right, Austin’s forest health coordinator; accept their Forestry Innovation Awards during TFA’s virtual annual meeting held Oct. 28-29 in Lufkin. The two were instrumental in designing, developing and delivering the 2019 Austin Urban Connections, a new program outreach of Teacher Conservation Institute that focused on teachers of grades K-12 understanding how urban forests contribute to social, environmental and economic well-being, as well as how to incorporate these topics into their classrooms.
Ragan Bounds receives the 2020 Ed Wagoner Leadership Award during Texas Forestry Association’s virtual annual convention held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin. Bounds is a senior forester with Hancock Forest Management, where he is responsible for the silviculture program and assists with harvesting activities on 200,000 acres of client property in Southeast Texas. The Ed Wagoner Leadership Award is presented each year to recognize a TFA member who has contributed to the success of the association’s programs and the advancement of forestry. He is pictured with his wife, Patricia Bounds.
Deaven Futral, owner and operator of Southern Logging LLC, was honored as the 2020 Outstanding Logger of the Year during the Texas Forestry Association’s virtual annual meeting held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin.
The Communications Award for Media (online) was presented to The Texas Department of Agriculture’s Go Texan program for featuring Texas Forestry Association in its virtual pavilion in lieu of the live State Fair this year. The award was announced during the 2020 TFA virtual annual meeting held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin. From the left are Rob Hughes, TFA executive director; Alicia Sunderlage, Go Texan program specialist; Lindsay Baerwald, Go Texan director for marketing; and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.
Michael Easley, TFA Tree Farm chairman, left, presents the 2020 Tree Farm Inspector of the Year award to Kynda Trim of Farmers National Company during Texas Forestry Association’s virtual annual convention held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin. Trim also received the award for top inspector in the consultant category with more than 50 new certifications and recertifications.
Forester Joel Rudolph, left, stands with tree farm owner Bill Snow as he receives the Outstanding Tree Farm of the Year Award from Susan Stutts, TFA senior director, and Michael Easley, TFA Tree Farm committee chair, during the association’s virtual annual convention held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin. Purchased in 1983, the Snow’s 92-acre tree farm in Rusk County was originally certified in 1996. The Snows live on their property and manage it for timber, recreation, wildlife and water quality.
The Communications Award for Media (television) was presented to the Texas Department of Agriculture for featuring Texas Forestry Association and the East Texas Forest Sector in an August segment of RFD-TV. The award was announced during the 2020 TFA virtual annual meeting held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin. From the left are Rob Hughes, TFA executive director; Maddison R. Jaureguito, TDA communications officer; and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.
Southside Bank’s Sherri Anthony, senior vice president/retail market manager in the Lufkin market, presents a check to Capt. Cavon Phillips of the Lufkin Salvation Army for his organization’s general essential needs.
The Best Western Plus Crown Colony Inn & Suites in Lufkin received the M.K Guertin Award, Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ most prestigious honor recognizing top-performing hotels within the company. The award was presented at Best Western’s first virtual convention in front of a large virtual audience consisting of hoteliers across the company’s brand portfolio, corporate staff and senior leadership, and industry partners and peers. The Best Western Plus of Lufkin, at 3211 S. First St., is one of only 60 hotels out of 2,200 properties in North America to receive this award.
Southside Bank’s Sherri Anthony, senior vice president/retail market manager in the Lufkin market, presents a check to Capt. Cavon Phillips of the Lufkin Salvation Army for his organization’s general essential needs.
The Best Western Plus Crown Colony Inn & Suites in Lufkin received the M.K Guertin Award, Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ most prestigious honor recognizing top-performing hotels within the company. The award was presented at Best Western’s first virtual convention in front of a large virtual audience consisting of hoteliers across the company’s brand portfolio, corporate staff and senior leadership, and industry partners and peers. The Best Western Plus of Lufkin, at 3211 S. First St., is one of only 60 hotels out of 2,200 properties in North America to receive this award.
Texas Forestry Association presented the 2020 TFA Member Communicator of the Year award to Rufus Duncan Jr. during the virtual annual conference held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin.
“This year presented TFA with new challenges in sharing its message of sustainable forestry. One of them was showcasing the importance of Texas timber, which became more essential than ever in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rob Hughes, TFA executive director, said. “Through both deed and word, Rufus diligently helped TFA communicate how Texas forestry moved to the frontline in 2020.”
