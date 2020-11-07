Texas Forestry Association presented the 2020 TFA Member Communicator of the Year award to Rufus Duncan Jr. during the virtual annual conference held Oct. 28-29 at the TFA headquarters in Lufkin.

“This year presented TFA with new challenges in sharing its message of sustainable forestry. One of them was showcasing the importance of Texas timber, which became more essential than ever in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rob Hughes, TFA executive director, said. “Through both deed and word, Rufus diligently helped TFA communicate how Texas forestry moved to the frontline in 2020.”