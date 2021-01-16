Hi Taylor: Any interesting trends in the auto industry for the coming year? Feels like after the slump that was 2020, we should be in line for some interesting things. — Arnold
Hey Arnold: You and I have a mutual interest. I’m always car shopping with my eyes, and also mindful of what direction investment strategies might be going. Don’t cash in on my thoughts too quickly, but here are some things that have caught my eye.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.