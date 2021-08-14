DEAR JEFF: I’ve been told that I need an “EIN” number for an estate that I am involved in. Where and how do I get that? Thanks, “Taking Care of It.”
Dear “Taking Care of It”: You can obtain a federal EIN online for an estate at irs.gov. You will need to know the decedent’s Social Security number, the executor or administrator’s Social Security number, and the address for the estate.
