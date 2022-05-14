DEAR JEFF: Does a used car dealer have to supply a warranty with a used car? I bought a car that is 6 years old and have been having problems with it. When I took it back to the car lot, they told me there was no warranty. It was sold “As-Is.” Is that legal? Thanks, “Out of Luck”
Dear “Out of Luck”: Yes, that is legal. A used vehicle may be sold in Texas with no warranty. However, a seller must disclose any problems with the vehicle that are known to the seller.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
