DEAR JEFF: I got married only about two months ago, but it is just not working out. He is not the person he led me to believe he is, and I have uncovered several disturbing things. How quickly can I get a divorce? Thanks, “Desperate Housewife”
Dear “Desperate”: Assuming you are not eligible for an annulment, which is difficult to come by in Texas, you will be subject to the mandatory waiting requirement for all divorces.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney. To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.