Malcolm Deason, Lufkin market president of Southside Bank, right, presents a donation to Steve Davidson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas. Southside Bank made the donation earlier this year to the Lufkin, Diboll, Nacogdoches and San Augustine clubs.
Rosa Compean, Diboll branch manager of Southside Bank, and Francisco Salas, center, IT systems security engineer and board member of the Diboll Boys & Girls Club, present a donation to Steve Davidson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas, for the Diboll club. Southside Bank made the donation earlier this year to the Lufkin, Diboll, Nacogdoches and San Augustine clubs.
Southside Bank has provided support for The Mosaic Center, Legacy Institute for Financial Education and Neighborhood STRONG through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas special Partnership Grant Program.
Southside submitted applications on behalf of the nonprofits, and the grant program matched Southside Bank’s contributions to the organizations five to one.
