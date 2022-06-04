DEAR JEFF: My uncle died, and his will has been submitted for probate, but there has not been a hearing yet. His kids are already dividing up his property and selling some assets. Is this allowed? There are other people (me, for example) who are named in the will who are supposed to inherit certain things. I’m worried that it will all be gone. Signed, “Is This OK?”
Dear “Is This OK?”: No, that is not allowed. The will should be submitted for probate, and then formally admitted and an executor appointed. The executor must then qualify by filing an oath (and sometimes a bond), then a document called letters testamentary will be issued to that person.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
