DEAR JEFF: My father’s will left everything to “my children.” He had 11 children, but only had a relationship with a couple of us. Some he had never spent any amount of time with since they were born. We thought his rights may have been terminated as to some of them, but we have found out that they were not. He also adopted one child. Who is included in the will as “my children”? Thanks, “All of Us”
Dear “All of Us”: Once an adoption is final, there is no legal distinction made between children born into a family and children adopted into a family. The phrase “my children” in a will would be construed to include all children born to the testator, and all children adopted by the testator.
