Camilla Powell was recognized as the Diboll Correctional Center’s Employee of the Year. Management and Training Corporation selects a staff member or volunteer each year to be recognized for their outstanding service. Warden David Driskell said Powell exceeds in service and dedication to the unit.
Daniel Johnson, center, was recognized as the Diboll Correctional Center’s Community Supporter of the Year for his work leading the facility’s Christian programs. Management and Training Corporation selects a staff member or volunteer each year to be recognized for their outstanding service. With Johnson are Warden David Driskell, left, and Chaplain Matthew Culbertson.
Robert Fields, left, was recognized as the Diboll Correctional Center’s Support Services Employee of the Year. Management and Training Corporation selects a staff member or volunteer each year to be recognized for their outstanding service. Warden David Driskell, left, said Fields is a support staff member that assists in all departments and is a large part of the Culture for Caring team.
Sherri Hess was recognized as the Diboll Correctional Center’s Program Services Employee of the Year. Management and Training Corporation selects a staff member or volunteer each year to be recognized for their outstanding service. Warden David Driskell said Powell’s devotion to her job as an education counselor helped 22 offenders earn their GEDs this year.
