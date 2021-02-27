DEAR JEFF: I got married a couple of months ago, and just recently found out that my husband had been married before. He never told me about her, and their divorce was just finalized right before we got married. I had no idea he had ever been married, and I am very hurt that he didn’t tell me he was technically married the entire time we were dating. They got married very young, and he has not even seen her in many years. What can I do? Thanks, “Say That Again??”
Dear “Say That”: If you no longer wish to remain married to him, in certain circumstances a court may grant an annulment if a person concealed a divorce from his current spouse and the new spouse did not know (and reasonably could not have known) of the prior marriage. However, the prior divorce must have been granted within 30 days prior to the date you got married.
