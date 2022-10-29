Hey Taylor: I need to buy a car but don’t currently have income (job will come once I’ve got wheels). I have really good credit and I’m wondering if I can make this work without getting swindled by the lender.
Hey Jason: This feels like a tale as old as time. You can’t work without a car, but lenders don’t want to give money to someone who isn’t already working. It can be done, and good credit is important, but you should make sure to explore every option before taking on a loan.
