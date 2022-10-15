DEAR JEFF: I filed a lawsuit against a business and have just received something in the mail called a “motion for summary judgment.” What is this and what does it mean? Thanks, “Want My Day In Court”

Dear “Day In Court”: A motion for summary judgment is a request that the judge rule on the case in favor of one party without the case going to trial.

