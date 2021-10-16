DEAR JEFF: I raised a child as a favor to my sister, who had a hard life and could not raise her baby. The child is now 25 years old, and my sister and the father of the child have both unfortunately died. I view the child as my own son, since I raised him from the time he was just a few months old. Would I be allowed to adopt him now? He would like for that to happen. Signed, “He’s Mine.”
Dear “Curious”: Yes, you certainly can. A Texas adult can be adopted by another adult. The adult who is being adopted must consent in writing to the adoption.
