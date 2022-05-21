KSWP/KAVX recently held a hurricane season preparedness meeting for its Church and Community Emergency Response Team to renew connections and welcome new members ahead of the storm season. The CCERT Team formed in 2021 with almost 50 church and organizational leaders in Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina counties committed to staying connected in the event East Texas faced a major weather event or communitywide emergency. On the back row from the left are Duane Freeman, Timber Creek Church; Tim McDermott, KSWP/KAVX; Lynn Hargrow, Long Chapel Church; and Al Ross, vice president of KSWP/KAVX. On the middle row from the left are Stephaine Moree, IT assistant KSWP/KAVX; Charlie Woodrum, warning coordinator with National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana; Vada Hughes, American Red Cross; Jeffrey Burns, American Red Cross; Sarina DowLearn, community engagement director KSWP/KAVX; Jason Hollinger, Central Church of Christ; and Capt. Cavon Phillips, Salvation Army. On the front row from the left are Queen Handy, American Red Cross; Rachel Collins, Deep East Texas Food Bank; Michelle Ross, president KSWP/KAVX; and Susie Wilkerson, Clawson Assembly of God. For more information or to join, contact DowLearn at (936) 630-3280 or sarina@kswp.org.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday in the Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center at 3805 NW Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches
A luncheon will be served at noon, and the board meeting will be held afterwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.