Hey Taylor: I’m in between jobs and trying to find some direction. People tell me to find something that suits my strengths, but I always second guess what I’m good at. How do I figure out what I do well without just being unrealistically confident? — Elsie
Hey Elsie: It’s hard to manufacture confidence, and that’s something overlooked when people are searching for direction. Until you feel confident about what you’re doing, you won’t know if you’re playing to your strengths or not. Meanwhile, that confidence isn’t going to come until you have experience.
