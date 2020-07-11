Hi Taylor: My husband and I were thinking of buying a house in the spring but held off because of everything that’s going on. What are you thinking might happen with the market in the next few months? —Valerie
Hey Valerie: I’ve been trying to stay out of the prediction game in 2020 since every month seems to throw a new wrench in our gears. Honestly, I feel like house prices will be all over the place depending on where you live and what’s in the news that week. Some points to consider:
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.