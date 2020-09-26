Hey Taylor: I’m looking at different options for budgeting software and keep hearing about various styles of budgeting. I always thought the options were to save money or spend it, but I guess there’s more to it? — Diego
Hey Diego: Budgeting can be as simple or as complicated as you choose to make it. It’s almost always difficult for people whose finances aren’t in great shape, but the approach you take to getting organized usually comes down to personal preference.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.