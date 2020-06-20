Austin Bank recently partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) to present Neighborhood STRONG and Legacy Institute for Financial Education (L.I.F.E.) with Partnership Grant Program (PGP) awards to help the organizations further their efforts in the Lufkin community.
“The PGP funds allow our members to work with community-based organizations to help make a positive impact on their community,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of community involvement at FHLB Dallas. “Through the grant program, resources can be utilized to extend programs far beyond what was originally available.”
Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 up to $6,000 to a community-based organization, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 5 to 1 ratio. Grants are awarded annually through member institutions via a lottery system. Austin Bank donated a total of $17,800 to four applicants receiving PGP awards — Neighborhood STRONG and L.I.F.E. plus H.O.P.E. in Jacksonville and Newgate Mission of Longview. With the 5 to 1 match, these organizations will share a total of $102,490.
“As a community bank, Austin Bank is committed to meeting the needs of the communities we serve,” Russ Gideon, President and CEO said. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with FHLB Dallas through their Partnership Grant Program, and assist these outstanding organizations in maximizing funds to help fulfill their missions.”
Neighborhood STRONG exists to enhance the quality of life of the residents in Lufkin and Angelina County. They participate in coordinated revitalization efforts by partnering with local foundations, charities, corporations as well as state and federal agencies to assist homeowners with enhancing or renovating their properties. Because of their work, homeowners experience a renewed level of hope and have a safe place to call home.
“Since our inception, we have completed renovations on 71 homes,” said Dr. Wayne Lawrence, Neighborhood STRONG executive director. “We rely heavily on federal housing grants and donations from businesses and individuals in the community. We appreciate the continued support and donation from Austin Bank which helped us receive a full Partnership Grant.”
L.I.F.E. offers financial education, mentorship and growth opportunities for individuals in Lufkin. They offer programs for college financial preparation, budgeting courses, internships and grants for growing businesses and entrepreneurs in the area all in an effort to further their mission of teaching financial literacy, creating economic stability and building generational wealth.
“The need is great for East Texas families to obtain comprehensive financial empowerment to connect to available resources and opportunities,” L.I.F.E.’s executive director, Joseph Ceasar, said. “L.I.F.E. is always looking for ways to help our community progress economically and this grant will help us accomplish that mission.”
Consolidated Communications, a leading broadband and business communications provider, made contributions totaling $10,000 to two organizations providing food assistance to the Conroe and Lufkin communities as part of its efforts to support individuals and families affected by COVID-19 in the communities it serves.
Record numbers of people are experiencing hunger due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. With many unemployed as businesses closed, the demand on food banks and food pantries has grown exponentially.
Recognizing the increased need, Consolidated is endeavoring to help important local programs providing nutritious food and meals to those who are food insecure by committing a total of $75,000 across its service area. The company contributed $2,500 to Christian Information and Service Center in Lufkin, and $7,500 to Montgomery County Food Bank in Conroe.
“Our tradition of giving is rooted in supporting organizations that make a significant impact within our markets and where our employees live and work,” said Wes Martin, director of business sales in Texas. “We’re pleased to support both Montgomery County Food Bank and Christian Information Service Center particularly during this time of heightened demand, and are committed to helping our communities recover.”
In addition to its COVID-19 relief efforts, the company’s core value of Building a Stronger Community is evident through its ongoing commitment to other local community investments, which totaled over $2 million in 2019 across its 23-state service area, and its support of employee volunteer efforts, including during the pandemic.
More information on the company’s response to COVID-19 and how it is helping customers is available at consolidated.com/covid.
Checks were presented virtually to Montgomery County Food Bank and the Christian Information and Service Center.
The Coalition, Inc. is hosting free online tobacco cessation classes for adults that want to quit tobacco. There are many benefits for people who quit tobacco, including reduced risk of tobacco-related diseases and early death. With support and encouragement, you can double your chances of successfully quitting. The Freshstart program can be your start to a new life without tobacco. This four-session program is free for all participants and all materials are included. Online classes will be July 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 6-7 p.m. For more information or to register, visit our Facebook group “Project Quit,” visit angelinacoalition.org/quit-for-good or call 634-9308.
The Coalition, Inc. focuses on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community. The Coalition is one of the oldest substance abuse prevention community coalitions in the United States.
Austin Bank was recently named one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas.
The Bank was recognized and honored on Thursday at the Texas Association of Business virtual awards presentation. This is the 12th consecutive year for Austin Bank to receive this honor.
The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business, the Texas State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part process (25% employer questionnaire/75% employee feedback) to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The 2020 list is comprised of 100 companies which benefit the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Austin Bank ranked #14 in the medium sized company category.
“Austin Bank is especially proud to receive this honor because it came from the input of our employees,” said Jeff Austin III, vice chairman of the board.
“The success of our bank has been built by a wonderful team of dedicated, professional employees. Our employees are the face of Austin Bank not only within the Bank, going the extra mile to serve our customers, but also out in our communities helping others. To support our employees and their vital contributions, it is our goal to provide the best possible workplace environment,” said Austin. “Every employee is encouraged to continue learning and developing their career; and to become involved in their local community in order to make the best place to work also the best to live and the best place to bank.”
Austin Bank is a community bank with $1.9 billion in assets. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Austin Bank serves the needs of families and businesses with 479 employees in 34 locations, 24 cities and twelve counties. During 2019, Austin Bank employees gave countless hours of volunteer service, and the Bank contributed almost $700,000 in direct support of local education, the arts, literacy, health and housing needs. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 111 years of serving the banking industry.
For more information about Austin Bank, visit austinbank.com
For information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit bestcompaniestx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.