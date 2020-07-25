T.L.L. Temple Library staff members Chelsea Havard, left, community outreach coordinator; and Chaunta Jolly, children’s coordinator, are expanding their efforts to educate the community and school students online in the wake of the pandemic. Thanks in part to Georgia-Pacific, the library is expanding its online resources for area students.
Students will begin the 2020-21 school year next month; however, due to the pandemic, many students will experience a new learning environment. While some students will go back to the classroom with strict precautions in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19, others will complete their school year online from their homes.
That’s why Georgia-Pacific is teaming up with the T.L.L. Temple Library in Diboll to enhance distance learning.
