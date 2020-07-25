Hey Taylor: Spending tons more time with my kids while we stay away from the crowds and summer camps. I’m loving every second of it but running out of ideas for entertainment and don’t want to watch TV all day. Got any tips for an overwhelmed father of two? — Justin
Hey Justin: Shout out to all the moms and full-time parents, because entertaining your kids all day, every day is no easy task. We’ve picked up a trick or two over the years to make sure everyone stays happy when leaving the house isn’t an option.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.