DEAR JEFF: A person on my property was injured recently. No claim has been filed yet. If I changed my homeowner’s insurance carrier now and the incident ends up with a claim being filed, would it be covered by the insurer whose coverage was in place at the time of the incident or by the new company? Signed, “Somebody’s Got To Pay”
Dear “Somebody”: The liable company, as a general rule, will be the company in effect when the incident happened.
Virtually all homeowner’s policies are “occurrence policies” rather than “claims made” policies. In other words, the policy in effect on the date of the incident will probably be the responsible one, rather than the policy in effect on the date the claim is made.
DEAR JEFF: I have been told that my lawyer is not allowed to be with me when I testify before a grand jury. Is this true? It seems to violate the Constitution. Thanks, “Nothing to Hide, But Still ... ”
Dear “Nothing to Hide”: Your attorney is not allowed in the grand jury room with you. The only persons allowed in the grand jury room when it is conducting its investigation are the grand jurors themselves, the attorney representing the state, any witnesses who are testifying, stenographers and an interpreter, if necessary.
While the grand jury is deliberating and making its recommendations, only the grand jurors may be present.
