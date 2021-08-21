Lufkin native Brian J. Dixon, M.D., has been named as one of The 400, Fort Worth Inc.’s compilation of 400 of the most influential people in Fort Worth, for his significant influence in the mental health industry.
After med school and residency, Dixon said he found himself deep in the bureaucratic demands of the hospitals — double-booking patients, fulfilling unrealistic productivity metrics and wasting hours checking gratuitous boxes — working at three different health systems in three years. Determined to find a better way, he launched a private psychiatry practice in 2014 to provide the transparent, accountable care he said his patients deserved and has continued to be an advocate for improving the American health care system at its core.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.