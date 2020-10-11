Lonny Uzzell, East Texas market president for Southside Bank, left, and Brian McCabe, chief operations officer for Southside Bank, right, present a donation to Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.
Southside Bank has joined the Texas Bankers Association and its charitable arm, the Texas Bankers Foundation, in making a contribution to the East Texas Food Bank, part of the Feeding Texas network of 21 food banks that serve all 254 Texas counties.
The foundation is making contributions totaling $26,000 on behalf of Texas banks as part of the “Texas Banks 4 Food Banks” initiative.
