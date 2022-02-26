DEAR JEFF: Both of my parents died, and they had a safe deposit box. How can I get access to it? Thanks, “Curious”
Dear “Curious”: There are a couple of ways you can gain access. The first way is by obtaining a court order to examine the box from a court having probate jurisdiction over the estate. This order will usually be granted if there is some indication that the box might contain a last will and testament or other documentation needed for the estate.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
