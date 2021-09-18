DEAR JEFF: I know you’ve answered this before, but what is required for me to establish a legal guardianship over an adult relative? My sister is in need of some help, but I want to make sure things are done legally. Thanks, “She Ain’t Heavy, She’s My Sister”
Dear “My Sister”: To establish a legal guardianship over an adult (either as guardian of the person, guardian of the estate or both), is to obtain a medical report from a physician who has diagnosed, and presumably treated, the adult (called a “ward”) within the last six months and is familiar with the physical and mental capabilities of her. The physician then signs an affidavit regarding these capabilities that is presented to the court.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
